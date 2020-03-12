    For Quick Alerts
      Suriya's Aruvaa: Here's An Exciting Update On The Hari Directorial!

      Suriya, the Nadippin Nayakan of Tamil cinema is joining hands with hitmaker Hari once again, for an upcoming action thriller. The Suriya-Hari duo's upcoming project, which has been titled as Aruvaa, recently had an official title launch on social media platforms. In a recent interview, KE Gnanavel Raja, the producer of Aruvaa, revealed an interesting update.

      According to Gnanavel Raja, the Suriya-Hari project is an out-and-out mass entertainer, that is set in a rural backdrop. Even though it is a mass entertainer, Aruvaa will be more toned down while compared to director Hari's recent outings. The movie provides equal importance to family sentiments, and will cater to audiences from all age groups.

