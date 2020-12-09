Suriya's Look For Gautham Menon's Segment In Navarasa Is Out; The Locations Stills Go Viral!

Suriya, the talented actor is joining hands with filmmaker Gautham Menon once again, for one of the films in the upcoming anthology Navarasa. Recently, veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram took to his official Instagram page and revealed Suriya's look for the movie. Apart from that, a few pictures of the actor that are clicked from the location, are also doing rounds on social media.

In the pictures that have been going viral, Suriya is seen in a very unique get up with a slightly curled long hairdo, with a clean-shaven look. In one of the leaked pictures, Nadippin Nayagan is seen standing in front of a mike with a headband on, which hints that his character in the film sings.

Recently, cinematographer PC Sreeram had revealed an exciting update about the Suriya-Gautham Menon project, on social media. The veteran technician confirmed that the film is going to be a unique experience for the audiences, with its different narrative style and leading actor Suriya's amazing performance.

As reported earlier, Navarasa is an anthology web series that consists of 9 short films, that are based on 9 human emotions aka 'rasas'. The project is headed and produced by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, along with the senior director Jayendra Pachapakesan, under his home banner Madras Talkies. The highly anticipated project has been slated to be released on Netflix India.

Apart from Gautham Menon, the promising project will consist of eight more short films that are directed by the most talented filmmakers of the Tamil film industry including Karthik Subbaraj, KV Anand, Karthick Naren, Ponram, Bejoy Nambiar, Halitha Shameem, and actor Arvind Swami. Navarasa is expected to be released on Netflix by the first half of 2021.

