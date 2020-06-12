Suriya's Performance In Soorarai Pottru Impresses The Censor Board!

Suriya, the actor-producer is all set to release his ambitious project Soorarai Pottru, once the lockdown comes to an end. The highly anticipated project has recently bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board, to the much excitement of the Suriya fans and cine-goers. Now, the sources close to the project has revealed a new update.

As per the latest reports, the censor board members are totally impressed with the versatile actor's performance in Soorarai Pottru. The members have been heaping praises on Suriya for his solid acting skills. According to the updates, the actor's performance in the emotional scenes in the movie is totally mindblowing.

The sources suggest that Soorarai Pottru will be an absolute treat for the fans who love Suriya as both an actor and a star. Interestingly, the movie has been censored with no cuts, which is another factor that raises the expectations over the Sudha Kongara directorial. Reportedly, the movie is a complete entertainer even though it is based on a real-life story.

Soorarai Pottru, which is an autobiographical drama marks Suriya's first collaboration with director Sudha Kongara, who is best known for the Madhavan starrer Irudhi Stuttru. Suriya's character in the movie, Nedumaaran Rajangam is said to be loosely based on GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

Aparna Balamurali, the Sarvam Thaala Mayam fame actress appears as the female lead in Soorarai Pottru. The actress is said to be playing the role of Bommi, a fierce Madurai-based young woman in the movie. Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Karunas, Sampath Raj, Vivek Prasanna, and so on essay the other pivotal roles.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed the songs and background score for the Suriya starrer. Niketh Bommireddy is the director of photography. Sathish Suriya handles the editing. Soorarai Pottru is produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under the banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

