Suriya’s Remuneration From Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru Is Revealed; Check Out Here!

Soorarai Pottru has been the talk of the town since its inception. The movie directed by Sudha Kongara, has gained the attention of the netizens, be it for its songs or updates dropped by the makers. Well now, it looks like the social media has got a new reason to talk about the highly-anticipated project, as the total budget of the movie is out. Yes, you read that right!

As per the buzz, the total budget of the movie is a mammoth amount of Rs 39 crore, out of which Rs 19 crore goes for the production cost. It is also said that the lead actor Suriya has charged a whopping remuneration worth Rs 20 crore for Soorarai Pottru. Well, we are not amazed with the amount as it's a fact that he is one of the big stars of Kollywood and deserves a big reward for his acting chops. What do you think about his huge remuneration? Tell us in the comment section.

Coming back to the movie, Soorarai Pottru recently got a U certificate from the censor board. The film based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath will have Suriya essaying the lead role. The movie will also feature Aparna Balamurali as the love interest of the actor. Produced by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, the action-thriller will have Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna in supporting roles. The music for Soorarai Pottru has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, whereas the camera for the film has been cranked by Niketh Bommireddy.

So far, three tracks from the movie have been released, which are Maara theme, 'Veyyon Silli', 'Mannurunda', and 'Kaattu Payale'.

