Suriya's Soorarai Pottru & Dhanush's Asuran To Be Screened At Golden Globe Awards 2021

Soorarai Pottru, the Suriya starrer, and Asuran, the Dhanush project have been selected to be screened at the Golden Globe Awards 2021. Both Soorarai Pottru and Asuran have entered the list of 10 Indian films that will be screened for the Best Foreign Films category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Thus, the Suriya-Sudha Kongara project and Dhanush-Vetrimaaran project have emerged as the only Tamil films that made an entry to the list. Malayalam films Jallikattu, Veyil Marangal (Trees Under The Sun), Eeb Allay Ooo!, Harami, Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji, The Disciple, Ludo, and Just Like That are the other Indian films that will be screened at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.

Soorarai Pottru, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, marked Suriya's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Sudha Kongara. The autobiographical drama, which is adapted from the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, earned rave reviews from both the audiences and critics, thus emerging as the first South Indian OTT blockbuster.

Asuran, which brought back the highly celebrated actor-director combo Dhanush and Vetrimaaran, was both a critical and commercial success. The acclaimed film, that featured marked the Tamil debut of celebrated Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, earned several awards and accolades at various films festivals that were held at both the national and international platforms.