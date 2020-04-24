    For Quick Alerts
      Soorarai Pottru Gets Postponed Again: The Suriya Starrer To Release On This Date?

      Soorarai Pottru, the upcoming Suriya starring action drama is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. The movie, which was originally supposed to be released on April 9, 2020, was postponed due to the coronavirus scare and the all India lockdown. Recently, it was reported that Soorarai Pottru will release in June 2020.

      But the latest reports suggest that the Suriya starrer has been postponed again. If the reports are to be believed, Soorarai Pottru will not hit the theaters in June 2020 as expected but is pushed to August 2020. If things fall in place, the Sudha Kongara directorial will be released on August 15, 2020, as an Independence day special release.

