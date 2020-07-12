    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Suriya's Soorarai Pottru: GV Prakash Kumar Reveals A Major Update!

      Suriya, the talented actor is expected to make a major announcement regarding his next release Soorarai Pottru on July 23, 2020, his 44th birthday. The speculations regarding the same have been doing rounds on social media from the past few days. Recently, music director GV Prakash Kumar made a major revelation regarding the next Soorarai Pottru update.

      The young musician recently took to his official Twitter page and confirmed that something very exciting is in store for the audiences, on Suriya's birthday. 'Something special from team #SooraraiPottru is on the way for Suriya sirs bday .... details in the coming days ... #update', wrote GV Prakash Kumar.

      Interestingly, GV Prakash's new revelations had once again sparked the rumours regarding the much-awaited trailer launch of the movie, on social media. The Suriya fans and netizens are now believing that the Soorarai Pottru team is planning to release the official trailer on its lead actor's birthday, as a special treat to his fans.

      The fans are now eagerly waiting for the makers to reveal what the update is, as GV Prakash Kumar mentioned on his tweet. However, another set of fans believe that the musician was hinting towards a song release in his tweet, considering he has composed the music for the Sudha Kongara directorial.

      Suriyas Soorarai Pottru: GV Prakash Kumar Reveals A Major Update!

      Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 23:54 [IST]
