    Sushant Singh Rajput
      RUMOUR HAS IT! Suriya's Soorarai Pottru To Get A Hindi Remake Soon?

      Soorarai Pottru, the Suriya starring action drama is one of the most awaited upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. The movie, which was originally slated to be released in April 2020, is now postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, Soorarai Pottru has already garnered the attention of the audiences across the country with its promising teaser and songs.

      If the latest reports are to be believed, a popular Bollywood production banner has already in talks with the makers of Soorarai Pottru for the Hindi remake rights of the project. The sources suggest that the makers are planning to officially announce the updates regarding Hindi remake very soon.

