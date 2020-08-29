Suriya's Soorarai Pottru To Make Its Television Premiere On Sun TV On Pongal 2021?

After the big announcement of Soorarai Pottru's direct-to-OTT release, the makers of the highly-anticipated film are gearing up to woo the mini-screen audiences. Yes, you read that right. If rumours are to be believed, the Suriya-starrer will have its world television premiere on Sun TV on Pongal 2021.

The film will most probably release between January 14-17 next year. The news about the mini-screen premiere is now trending on social media and we are sure Suriya's film will register a record TRP rating. It is to be noted that the satellite rights of the film have been sold to renowned television channel SUN TV, for Rs 15 crore.

On a related note, Suriya's donation of Rs 1.5 crore from the promised Rs 5 crore on Vinayagar Chaturthi has been receiving huge appreciation from fans and followers. The actor has granted Rs 1.5 crore to film bodies including FEFSI (Film Employees Federation Of South India), TANTIS (Tamil Nadu Film Directors Association), Nadigar Sangam and Tamil Film Producers Council respectively. According to reports, the donation has been done from the profit of Soorarai Pottru's pre-release business.

The makers of the film have sold the streaming rights for a massive Rs 45-50 crore to Amazon Prime Video, on which the film will be exclusively available from October 30.

Meanwhile, Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara is a gripping biopic on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline, Air Deccan.

Produced by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment, the film will feature an ensemble cast including Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna in key roles. The music for Soorarai Pottru has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar while the camera for the film has been cranked by Niketh Bommireddy.

