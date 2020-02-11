Suriya's Soorarai Pottru: Veyyom Silli Single To Be Launched Mid-Air!

Soorarai Pottru, the upcoming action drama film is an ambitious project for its lead actor-producer Suriya. Recently, the team revealed three important updates on Soorarai Pottru, which is directed by Sudha Kongara. Interestingly, the makers have decided to release the first single for the Suriya starrer mid-air, to the much excitement of the cine-goers.

As per the updates, Veyyom Silli, the first single of the movie will be released on a SpiceJet Boeing 737 on February 13, Thursday. Along with the unique song launch even, SpiceJet is also being a part of Soorarai Pottru by releasing a SpiceJet Boeing 737 with the branding of the Suriya starrer on it.