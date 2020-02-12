Suriya's Soorarai Pottru: First Single To Be Launched Mid-Air!

Soorarai Pottru, the upcoming action drama film is an ambitious project for its lead actor-producer Suriya. Recently, the team revealed a few important updates on Soorarai Pottru, which is directed by Sudha Kongara. Interestingly, the makers have decided to release the first single for the Suriya starrer mid-air, to the much excitement of the cine-goers.

As per the updates, Veyyon Silli, the first single of the movie will be released on a SpiceJet Boeing 737 on February 13, Thursday. Apart from the unique song launch event, the Airlines brand is also being a part of Soorarai Pottru by releasing a SpiceJet Boeing 737 with the branding of the Suriya starrer on it.

The sources suggest that the makers are planning to do the promotions based on the theme of the movie, which is based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. If the rumours are to be believed, the audio launch event of Soorarai Pottru will be held at the Chennai International Airport. The team is expected to make an official announcement on the same, very soon.

GV Prakash Kumar, the young musician has composed the songs and background score for Soorarai Pottru. The Maara theme song sung by Suriya which was released recently had taken social media by storm. As per the reports, Veyyon Silli, the upcoming single is a romantic track which is penned by Vivek and sung by Harish Sivaramakrishnan.

Soorarai Pottru marks Suriya's first collaboration with director Sudha Kongara, who rose to fame with the Madhavan starring sports drama Irudhi Suttru. Aparna Balamurali, the Sarvan Thalamayam fame actress appears as the female lead in the movie. Jackie Shroff, the senior Bollywood actor essays a pivotal role.

The rest of the star cast features some popular faces of the Tamil film industry and Bollywood, including Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, Karunas, Sampath Raj, Vivek Prasanna, and so on. Soorarai Pottru is bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under the banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

