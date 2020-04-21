    For Quick Alerts
      Suriya's Soorarai Pottru: Veyyon Silli Lyrical Video Crosses 10 Million Views!

      Soorarai Pottru, the upcoming Suriya starrer has garnered the attention of the Tamil cinema audiences much before its release, with the amazing songs. The three songs from Soorarai Pottru which were revealed recently have topped the hit charts. Especially, the romantic number Veyyon Silli had totally impressed the Tamil music lovers and cine-goers.

      As per the latest updates, Veyyon Silli lyrical video has now crossed 10 Million views on YouTube, thus emerging as one of the most-viewed Tamil songs of 2020. The lyrical video has also garnered 277K likes. The exciting update was revealed by production banner 2D Entertainment through their official social media pages recently.

      Veyyon Silli, which features the lead pair Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, is a romantic number that is written in authentic Madurai slang. The song, which is composed by the renowned musician GV Prakash Kumar, is penned by Vivek. Harish Sivaramakrishnan, the singer who rose to fame with the popular music band Agam, has lent voice to this unique track.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 23:00 [IST]
