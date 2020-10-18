Suriya's Vaadivasal Look Is Out: To Sport Long Hair In The Vetrimaaran Directorial!

Suriya, the versatile actor is all set to join hands with the National award-winning director Vetrimaaran for the first time, for the upcoming project Vaadivasal. The actor is said to be playing a double role in Vaadivasal, which is expected to start rolling soon. Interestingly, Suriya's look for the Vetrimaaran directorial is now taking social media by storm.

In a recent live interaction with the audiences, Suriya is seen sporting long hair. The grapevine suggests that this new look is for one of the characters played by the actor in Vaadivasal. If the rumours are to be believed, Suriya will be sporting the long hair for the father character in the movie, which will feature him in the roles of both father and son.

As per the reports, the look sported by Suriya in the first look poster of the movie which was released on his birthday is for the second character in Vaadivasal. But, both the actor and the team members of the project have not made official confirmations on any of these reports, yet. However, Suriya is unarguably looking a million bucks in his new look, and the fans of the actor are totally excited about the same.

As reported earlier, the grapevine suggests that actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah has been approached to play the female lead opposite Suriya in the Vetrimaaran directorial. However, both Andrea and the makers have not reacted to the reports yet. An official announcement on the female lead and the rest of these tar cast of Vaadivasal is expected to be made soon.

GV Prakash Kumar, the young musician will compose the songs and original score for the prestigious project, thus joining hands with Suriya once again, after Soorarai Pottru. Vaadivasal is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, under his home banner V Creations.

