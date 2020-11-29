Suriya's Vaadivasal: Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu Slams The Fake Reports

Vaadivasal, the project that marks Suriya's first collaboration with filmmaker Vetrimaaran, was recently rumoured to be dropped. However, the producer of Vaadivasal, Kalaipuli S Thanu took his official Twitter page and slammed the fake reports. The producer confirmed that the Suriya starrer is very much on cards, and requested the cine-goers to not believe the rumours.

"As the saying goes, so does the success. The Vetrimaaran directed Suriya starring Vaadivasal will definitely happen and succeed.", wrote Kalaipuli S Thanu in his Twitter post. "https://twitter.com/thivcreations This Twitter account is not mine, they are spreading false news using my name. The news about Vadivasal is completely false. Let no one believe this.", added the producer in another Tweet.

The veteran filmmaker's confirmation has finally put an end to the rumours which suggest that Vaadivasal is shelved. Both the Suriya fans and cine-goers, who have been eagerly waiting for the talented actor's first collaboration with the National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran, are relieved with the confirmation from the producer himself.

As reported earlier, the rumour mills suggest that Suriya is playing a double role in Vaadivasal, as father and son. The actor might appear in two different get-ups in the Vetrimaaran directorial, among which one is a long-hair look. The talented actor is also said to be following strict diet and workoud regimen, to look the part.

The rumour mills also suggest that popular actress-singer Andrea Jeremiah has been approached to play the female lead opposite Suriya in the Vetrimaaran directorial. However, the makers have not confirmed the reports officially yet. GV Prakash Kumar, the talented musician will compose the songs and original score for Vaadivasal, thus joining hands with Suriya once again, after Soorarai Pottru.

