Suriya Starrer Soorarai Pottru To Not Release In 2020?

Suriya's next Soorarai Pottru has been creating solid buzz since its announcement. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film was supposed to be released on April 9, 2020, however, due to the lockdown, it has been delayed. Well, Suriya fans are eagerly waiting for the film but sadly, the wait is going to be a bit longer now.

The latest reports suggest that Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya in the lead will not release until next year. The report states that the team has planned to release Soorarai Pottru in January 2021. The makers have also planned to release the trailer of Suriya's film in December, and to begin the promotions only a month before the release date. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come. It's also being heard that the release date of Soorarai Pottru might get preponed if the Coronavirus pandemic comes under control before that.

Meanwhile, the makers had already confirmed about the fourth song from the film 'Kaattu Payale' which is releasing tomorrow on the occasion of Suriya's birthday. Also, a one-minute video from the song has been planned to be released as a visual treat to Suriya fans. The spectators can't wait to see and listen to 'Kaattu Payale'.

Suriya's Soorarai Pottru and Vijay's Master were supposed to clash at the box office on April 9. The makers were quite okay with the clash as they thought fans would love both the films equally. Talking about Vijay's Master, the Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial venture will also be released in theatres. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in the pivotal roles.

