Suriya Thanks Mahesh Babu For Soorarai Pottru Review; Says Looking Forward To Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Recently, Mahesh Babu congratulated Suriya for his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The Superstar also praised the team including director Sudha Kongara, actress Aparna Balamurali, music composer GV Prakash Kumar and cinematographer of the film Niketh Bommi by tagging them in his tweet.

Calling the film an 'inspiring' one, Mahesh tweeted, "#SooraraiPottru What an inspiring film! Brilliantly directed with amazing performances.. Suriya in top form..Shine on brother..Congratulations to the entire team."

@urstrulyMahesh very kind of you brother! Thanks a ton! Looking forward for #SarkaruVaariPaata 👊🏽 https://t.co/E0xumD7RfI — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 19, 2020

Well now, Mahesh Babu fans are elated as Suriya has responded back to the Superstar's tweet. The Tamil actor took to his Twitter space to thank him with a special message. Suriya tweeted, "Mahesh Babu very kind of you brother! Thanks a ton! Looking forward for #SarkaruVaariPaata." The fans and followers of Mahesh are highly excited with Suriya's reply and the hashtag used for his tweet. Now, fans are trending the hashtag #SarkaruVaariPaata on social media and are expecting that the film turns out to be one of the biggest hits of his career.

Mahesh recently returned after a mini-vacation in Dubai with family including wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautham Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

On a related note, the first schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will reportedly begin in either December 2020 or January 2021 in the US on a 2-month schedule. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen opposite Mahesh in the highly awaited film. Touted to be a political drama with the theme of corruption in government offices, the film is directed by Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

