Suriya To Join Hands With Gautham Menon For Mani Ratnam's Navarasa

Suriya and Gautham Menon are unarguably one of the most-loved actor-director duos of the Tamil film industry. The talented actor is now finally all set to join hands with the filmmaker soon. Reportedly, Suriya has been roped in to play the lead role in the segment directed by Gautham Menon in the upcoming Mani Ratnam production Navarasa.

As reported earlier, Navarasa is a 9-episodes long web series, which is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan. Gautham Menon is directing a segment in the project, which is based on the 9 human emotions. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya's much-loved long hair look, which the actor has been sporting lately, is for his role in Gautham's segment in Navarasa.

Earlier, it was reported that Suriya and Gautham might soon team up for a romantic drama, which has been titled Kamal & Kadambari: A Love Story. This title garnered attention after it was mentioned in the short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn directed by the filmmaker. Later in an interview, Gautham confirmed that narrated the subject to Suriya during these lockdown days, and the actor loved it.

Then, the rumour mills began to suggest that the director was hinting about working with Suriya in Kamal & Kadambari: A Love Story. However, the duo kept mum over the rumours. Now, the grapevine suggests that Gautham Menon was hinting about working with Suriya in Navarasa, and the duo is teaming up for a love story. The makers are expected to confirm these reports with an official statement, very soon.

