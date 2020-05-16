Suriya To Join Hands With KV Anand Once Again?

Suriya, the talented actor is on a signing spree, as we reported earlier. The Soorarai Pottru actor is currently on a high with some promising projects in the pipeline. As per the latest updates, Suriya is now all set to join hands with KV Anand once again, after the success of Kaappaan.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Suriya and KV Anand are joining hands once again, for a project which is expected to go on floors in 2021. The rumour mills suggest that the untitled project which is currently under the scripting stage is a sequel to the actor-director duo's 2009-released blockbuster Ayan. However, there is no official confirmation on the reports yet.