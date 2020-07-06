    Sushant Singh Rajput
      RUMOUR HAS IT! Suriya To Play A Double Role In Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vaasal?

      Suriya, the talented actor is all set to join hands with National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran for the first time in his career. The actor-director is joining hands for the highly anticipated upcoming project Vaadi Vaasal. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya is playing a double role in the Vetrimaaran directorial.

      As reported earlier, the movie which is based on CS Chellappa's bestseller novel Vaadi Vaasal, revolves around the story of a son who is on a mission to suppress a bull that killed his father during Jallikattu race. Now, the rumour mills suggest that Suriya might play the roles of both the father and son in the movie.

      Even though senior actors Sarathkumar and Raj Kiran have also been considered for the role, director Vetrimaaran is yet to take a final call. But the sources close to the project suggest that chances are high for Suriya to play both the characters, considering the actor's special fondness for dual roles.

      Suriya To Play A Double Role In Vetrimaarans Vaadivaasal? | Suriya To Play A Double Role Once Again

      Recently, it was rumoured that Suriya is planning to start filming for Vaadi Vaasal first once the lockdown comes to an end. In that case, the Vetrimaaran starrer will mostly go on floors by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, as the film industry will start functioning normally only after the lockdown ends.

      The makers are yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the prestigious project. GV Prakash Kumar, the popular young musician has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for the movie. Vaadi Vaasal, which is produced by the renowned filmmaker Kalaipuli S Thanu for V Creations, is expected to have an official launch very soon.

