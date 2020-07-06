RUMOUR HAS IT! Suriya To Play A Double Role In Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal?

Suriya, the talented actor is all set to join hands with National award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran for the first time in his career. The actor-director is joining hands for the highly anticipated upcoming project Vaadivaasal. If the reports are to be believed, Suriya is playing a double role in the Vetrimaaran directorial.

As reported earlier, the movie which is based on CS Chellappa's bestseller novel Vaadivaasal, revolves around the story of a son who is on a mission to suppress a bull that killed his father during Jallikattu race. Now, the rumour mills suggest that Suriya might play the roles of both the father and son in the movie.

Even though senior actors Sarathkumar and Raj Kiran have also been considered for the role, director Vetrimaaran is yet to take a final call. But the sources close to the project suggest that chances are high for Suriya to play both the characters, considering the actor's special fondness for dual roles.

Recently, it was rumoured that Suriya is planning to start filming for Vaadivaasal first once the lockdown comes to an end. In that case, the Vetrimaaran starrer will mostly go on floors by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, as the film industry will start functioning normally only after the lockdown ends.