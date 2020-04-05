    For Quick Alerts
      Suriya To Play A Lawyer In His 41st Film?

      Suriya, the popular actor is currently on a high with some promising projects in his kitty. The Soorarai Pottru actor, who is currently on a signing spree, is said to be teaming up with talented filmmaker TJ Gnanavel for his 41st outing, which has been tentatively titled as Suriya 41.

      As per the latest reports, the Nadippin Nayakan of Tamil cinema is playing a lawyer in the project, which is said to be a social thriller based on real events. If the rumours are to be true, this will be the first lawyer character in Suriya's acting career. However, both the actor and director TJ Gnanavel have not commented on the reports yet.

      TJ Gnanavel, the director who rose to fame with the acclaimed movie Koottathi Oruthan himself has scripted the Suriya starrer. The untitled movie, which is based on the 'Irular' tribal community of Tamil Nadu is expected to start rolling immediately after the all India lockdown comes to an end.

