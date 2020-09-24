Suriya To Play A Politician In The Pandiraj Project?

Suriya, the talented actor is best known for the versatility in the roles he has played on the silver screen. Unlike his contemporaries, the Nadippin Nayagan of Tamil cinema has always experimented with the roles he play. Reportedly, Suriya is all set to play the role of a politician once again, in the upcoming Pandiraj directorial.

To the unversed, the atcor has earlier played the role of a crooked politician in the Selvaraghavan directorial NGK. Even though the project had ended up as a critical and commercial failure, Suriya had earned rave reviews for performance as the titular character, Nandha Gopalan Kumaran aka NGK.

However, the reports suggest that the actor is playing a completely different role in the Pandiraj directorial. As reported earlier, Suriya is said to be planning to start shooting for the project in January 2021. According to the latest reports, the makers are planning to finish the shooting of the project in a single schedule.

The movie, which marks the actor's first collaboration with the filmmaker, is said to be a family entertainer set in a rural backdrop. The untitled project is backed by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures. D Imman has been roped in, to compose the music. The makers are yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project.