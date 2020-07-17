    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Suriya To Reveal Special Surprises For Fans On His Birthday?

      By
      |

      Suriya, the popular actor is all set to celebrate his 44th birthday on July 23, 2020. As per the reports, the actor is planning to avoid birthday celebrations this year like his contemporaries Vijay and Ajith, as the world is fighting novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the latest reports suggest that Suriya is planning to reveal some special surprises for his fans, on his birthday.

      Apart from releasing some major updates on his much-awaited upcoming projects including Soorarai Pottru, the talented actor is planning to announce his new philanthropic missions on his birthday. If the latest updates are to be believed, Suriya is planning to kickstart a relief campaign for the fans who are affected with coronavirus pandemic, very soon.

      Suriya To Reveal Special Surprises For Fans On His Birthday?

      However, there is no official confirmation on any of these reports yet. But the social media fan pages of Suriya suggest that something very big and exciting is in store for the fans and followers of the Soorarai Pottru actor on his birthday, apart from the updates on his films.

      Read more about: suriya soorarai pottru
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X