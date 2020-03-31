RUMOUR HAS IT! Suriya To Romance Pooja Hegde In Aruvaa?

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayakan of Tamil cinema is all set to join hands with popular filmmaker Hari once again for the upcoming action thriller Aruvaa. If the latest reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde, the popular actress has been roped in to appear as the female lead opposite Suriya in the movie.

Earlier, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna has been approached to play the female lead in Aruvaa. But the latest reports suggest that not Rashmika, but Pooja is being considered for the Hari directorial. The team is expected to make an official confirmation on the same, very soon.

If things fall in place, Aruvaa will mark the comeback of Pooja Hegde to the Tamil film industry after a long gap of 8 years. The actress, who is on high with the huge success of her last Telugu outing Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, began her acting career with the Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi. The movie, which was directed by Mysskin, had featured Jiiva in the lead role.

According to the sources, Suriya will be appearing in a unique get-up in Aruvaa, which is said to be an out and out mass film set in a rural backdrop. Reportedly, this Hari project will be more subtle and toned-down while compared to the filmmaker's earlier outings.

Recently, Gnanavel Raja, the producer of Aruvaa had hinted that Aruvaa is more like a mix of Suriya-Hari duo's 2007-released superhit movie Vel and the 2018-released Karthi starring blockbuster Kadaikutty Singam, which was directed by Pandiraj. According to Raja, the Suriya starrer will predominantly focus on the relationships between brothers.

Reportedly, senior comedian Vadivelu has been roped in to play a pivotal role in this Suriya-Hari project. D Imman will compose the songs and background score for the project. Aruvaa is expected to start rolling once the all India lockdown is wrapped up.

