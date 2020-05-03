CONFIRMED: Suriya To Romance Raashi Khanna In Aruvaa!

Aruvaa, the upcoming mass-family entertainer will bring back Suriya and Hari, the popular actor-director duo together after a short gap. As per the latest updates, the makers have finally finalised the leading lady of Aruvaa. Raashi Khanna, the popular actress has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Suriya in the movie.

The reports were confirmed by the actress herself, during an interaction with her fans on her official Twitter page. Aruvaa will mark Raashi Khanna's first collaboration with both the lead actor Suriya and director Hari. The sources suggest that the highly anticipated project will feature two leading ladies. Several popular actresses are in talks to play the other female lead in the Suriya starrer.

Aranmanai 3 and a film with Suriya sir under Hari sir’s direction in Tamil.. Will give more clarity about two projects in Telugu that are under discussions, once the lockdown is over ☺️ https://t.co/sSIESmG3FJ — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) May 3, 2020

Earlier, several popular actresses including Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Tamannah Bhatia were said to be in talks for Aruvaa. It was even rumoured that Pooja Hegde has signed the dotted line. But the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress slammed the rumours through her official Twitter page and confirmed that she has not signed the Suriya starrer.

According to the reports, Suriya will appear in a never-seen-before get-up in Aruvaa, which is said to be an out and out family entertainer set in the rural backdrop. Reportedly, senior comedian Vadivelu has been roped in to play a pivotal role in this Hari directorial. The rest of the star cast is expected to be revealed soon.

In a recent chat show, Gnanavel Raja, the producer of Aruvaa had hinted that Aruvaa is more like a mix of Suriya-Hari duo's 2007-released superhit movie Vel and the 2018-released Karthi starring blockbuster Kadaikutty Singam, which was directed by Pandiraj. According to Raja, the Suriya starrer will predominantly focus on the relationships between brothers.

D Imman will compose the songs and background score for the project. Reportedly, the major portions of the movie will be shot at the various locations of Thirunelveli, Rameshwaram, and Ramnad. Aruvaa is expected to start rolling once the all India lockdown is wrapped up.

