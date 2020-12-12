Suriya To Romance This Malayalam Actress In Gautham Menon's Segment In Navarasa?

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayagan of Tamil cinema is currently busy with the shooting of Gautham Menon's segment in Navarasa. The actor-director duo is teaming up for the Mani Ratnam production, which has been slated to be released on Netflix. According to the grapevine, Suriya will be seen romancing the popular Malayalam actress Prayaga Martin in the Gautham Menon directorial.

If the reports are to be believed, the young actress has been roped in to play the female lead in the segment. In that case, it will be the second Tamil outing of Prayaga Martin, who made her Tamil debut with the Mysskin directorial Pisaasu, in 2014. However, the Navarasa team is yet to make an official confirmation on this report yet.

Recently, veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram, who is the DOP of the project, had revealed Suriya's look for Navarasa through his Instagram page. In the pictures that have been going viral, the actor is seen in a very unique get up with a slightly curled long hairdo, with a clean-shaven look. One of the leaked pictures hints that Suriya's character in the film is a singer.

Coming to Navarasa, the project is an anthology web series that consists of 9 short films. All the segments are said to be based on 9 human emotions aka 'rasas'. The project is headed and produced by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, along with the senior director Jayendra Pachapakesan, under his home banner Madras Talkies.

Along with Gautham Menon, the promising project will consist of eight more short films that are directed by the most talented filmmakers of the Tamil film industry including Karthik Subbaraj, KV Anand, Karthick Naren, Ponram, Bejoy Nambiar, Halitha Shameem, and actor Arvind Swami. Navarasa is expected to be released on Netflix by the first half of 2021.

Also Read:

Thala Ajith & Boney Kapoor Have THIS To Say To Fans Requesting For Valimai Updates

Samantha Akkineni To Join The Sets Of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal On December 14?