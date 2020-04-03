    For Quick Alerts
      Suriya To Romance This Popular Actress In Hari's Aruvaa?

      Suriya is all set to join hands with the popular filmmaker Hari for the sixth time in his career, for the upcoming movie Aruvaa. The project has been making headlines from the past few days with the rumours regarding its leading lady. Several popular actresses were said to be approached to essay the female lead opposite Suriya in Aruvaa.

      According to the latest reports, Tamannah, the popular actress might appear as the leading lady of the Hari directorial. If the reports are to be believed, the makers have approached Tamannah for the role and the actress might sign the dotted line soon.

      If things fall in place, Aruvaa will mark Suriya's second collaboration with Tamannah, after the great success of Ayan, the KV Anand directed action thriller which was released in 2009. In that case, the mass entertainer will mark the second collaboration of Tamannah and director Hari, who has earlier teamed up for the Dhanush starring 2011 movie Venghai.

