Suriya To Start Shooting For Pandiraj Project In January 2021?

Suriya, the talented actor is all set to be back on film sets, by the beginning of next year. The actor-producer, who is on a signing spree, has some highly promising projects in the pipeline. As per the latest reports, Suriya is planning to start shooting for the Pandiraj directorial in January 2021.

Earlier, it was reported that Suriya will start shooting for Vetrimaaran's Vaadivasal or Hari's Aruvaa, after his break. But as per the latest updates, Aruvaa has been put on back burner, and both the actor and director are concentrating on their other project. Vaadivasal, on the other hand, will start rolling only after Vetrimaaran completes his Soori starrer.

So, Suriya has reportedly decided to shoot for the Pandiraj diretcoiral in January 2021. The movie, which marks the actor's first collaboration with the filmmaker, is said to be a family entertainer set in rural backdrop. The untitled project is backed by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.