Suriya To Start Shooting For Vetri Maaran’s Vaadi Vaasal Before Hari’s Aruvaa?

Though film shoots and production activities of the Tamil industry have been halted owing to COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Suriya is in no mood to sit idle. With Soorarai Pottru to release soon after the lockdown, the actor has other films in his kitty to shoot like Vetri Maaran's Vaadi Vaasal and Hari's Aruvaa. Well, we have a new update on what Suriya is going to shoot next. As per sources, the actor is likely to start the shoot of Vaadi Vaasal as soon as the government relaxes the lockdown.

Earlier, it was reported that Suriya might simultaneously shoot both the films, but later changed his mind as his look from Vetri Maaran movie is a more demanding one and cannot be changed time and again. However, an official confirmation has not been made about the same by the makers.

Bankrolled by Kalapuli S Thanu, Vaadi Vaasal is a story that revolves around a young man who is on a mission to suppress a bull that killed his father in Jallikattu. The highly anticipated movie will have music composed by GV Prakash. On the other hand, Suriya is teaming up with director Hari for the sixth time for Aruvaa. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green pictures, the thriller will have D Imman compose songs and bgm.

Talking about Soorarai Pottru, the movie recently got a U certificate from the censor board. The film helmed by Sudha Kongara is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Malayalam actress Aparna Balamurali will be seen romancing Suriya in the movie, bankrolled by 2D Entertainment and Shikya Entertainment. The action-thriller will also feature Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Achyuth Kumar and Vivek Prasanna in pivotal roles. Soorarai Pottru music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar, whereas the camera has been cranked by Niketh Bommireddy.

