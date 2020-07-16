Suriya To Team Up With Kadaikutty Singam Director Pandiraj For His Next?

Suriya, the talented actor is on a signing spree and has some promising projects in his kitty. The actor, who is all set to release his ambitious project Soorarai Pottru once the lockdown ends, is currently considering scripts for his next outing. Reportedly, Suriya is now all set to join hands with the Kadaikutty Singam director Pandiraj.

According to the reports, the actor-director duo was in talks for a family drama from 2019. In a recent interaction with his followers, Pandiraj confirmed that a project with Suriya in on cards. When he was asked about his Suriya project, the filmmaker replied 'Pakka Mass Rural Action Comedy family sentiment oda oru script Ready aaguthu 🔥😍'.

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming autobiographical drama Soorarai Pottru, which is directed by Mani Ratnam's former associate Sudha Kongara. The movie, which is produced by the actor himself under his home banner 2D Entertainment, will hit the theaters once the lockdown ends.

Suriya has signed some highly promising projects, including the upcoming Vetrimaaran directorial Vaadi Vaasal and mass entertainer Aruvaa, which is directed by Hari. The actor is also in talks with Gautham Menon for an upcoming musical love story.