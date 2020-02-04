Suriya To Work With Arya and Atharvaa In A Multi-Starrer Project?

Suriya, who was last in K V Anand's Kaappaan, is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-drama Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi, Karunas, Jackie Shroff, Mohan Babu and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. Co-produced by Suriya himself and Guneet Monga, the movie is slated to release this month on February 21.

With so much positive buzz around the film, it's very much likely that Soorarai Pottru will entertain the audience big time. The movie is based on the life of G R Gopinath, a retired Captain of the Indian Army and also the founder of budget airline Air Deccan. Since the film is hardly three weeks away from its release, everyone is pumped up about the Suriya starrer including us.

But there is one more reason why everyone is currently talking about the 44-year-old actor. Well, according to reports, Suriya will soon be seen sharing screen space with Arya and Artharvaa in a multi-starrer film. The movie in question will be helmed by Bala and the talented director has already approached Suriya for his project.

In fact, it is being said that Suriya has already agreed to be a part of the multi-starrer which is expected to go on floors in March. However, the movie is yet to titled and Suriya won't be playing a full-fledged role. Instead, he has been roped in for a special cameo. The untitled project will apparently hit the screens this year in December. And while there is no confirmation regarding anything so far, we hear the makers will soon make an official announcement about the film and the other updates.

Interestingly, this won't be the first that Suriya will be doing a cameo for Bala's film. Back in 2011, the actor had a special appearance in Avan Ivan which was helmed by Bala and starred Vishal and Arya in the lead roles.

