RUMOUS HAS IT! Suriya Walks Out Of Hari's Aruvaa, Vikram To Replace The Actor?

Suriya, the Nadippin Nayagan of Tamil cinema was planning to be joini hands with the Singam director Hari once again, for the upcoming project Aruvaa. But now, the grapevine suggests that Suriya has walked out of the project. According to the rumour mills, Vikram is likely to replace the actor in Aruvaa.

Yes, you read it right. According to the gossip mongers, Suriya is no more a part of the Hari directorial, due to undisclosed reasons. Vikram, on the other hand, was reportedly planning to reunite with the director for an upcoming project. Interestingly, Raashi Khanna who has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Suriya in Aruvaa, is also said to be a part of the Vikram-Hari project.

This new development has led to speculations that suggest Suriya is no more a part of Aruvaa. The gossip mongers also point out that both the actor and Singam director moved on to other projects after the lockdown, instead of resuming Aruvaa. To the unversed, the movie had started rolling in March 2020 with a Pooja ceremony but was put on hold due to lockdown. However, there is no official confirmation on this report yet.

If the rumours are to be true, Aruvaa will emerge as the second film in which Suriya is being replaced by Vikram. The National award-winner had earlier replaced the Navarasa actor in the Gautham Menon project Dhruva Natchathiram.

Coming to their careers, Suriya is currently shooting for Gautham Menon's segment in the upcoming anthology web series Navarasa. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming project Vaadivasal, directed by Vetrimaaran and Pandiraj's next for Sun Pictures.

Vikram, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming spy thriller Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The actor is joining hands with the talented filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and his son, actor Dhruv Vikram for his 60th outing in Tamil cinema, which has been tentatively titled Chiyaan 60.

