Surya Devi Files Complaint Against Vanitha Vijaykumar For Tarnishing Her Reputation!

Looks like the virtual battle between Vanitha Vijaykumar and Surya Devi is not going to end soon. Recently, the actress along with her advocate Sridhar, had filed a case against Surya and producer Ravinder for slamming her on social media. During a press meet, the advocate had revealed that he has all the evidence to prove that the woman is a drug peddler.

Well now, Surya Devi has filed a counter-complaint against Vanitha citing that the latter tarnished her image by branding her as a peddler. She has also challenged the actress on her YouTube channel that she will continue to torture her until Vanitha is behind the bars.

For the uninitiated, the controversy erupted after Vanitha Vijaykumar's recent wedding with filmmaker Peter Paul. The couple went through a tough time soon after their wedding, as Peter's first wife, Elizabeth Helen filed a complaint against him at Vadapalani police station. The complaint stated that Peter got married to the actress without divorcing her. She also mentioned that they have two children from the wedding and they were only living separately due to a few differences.

The Manikkam actress' wedding soon became the talk of the town, with several netizens and celebrities criticizing her on social media. Known for her bold and straightforwardness, the actress retorted by suggesting them to stay away from her personal life, as it is not something they should be concerned about.

For the unversed, Vanitha's recent wedlock marks her third wedding. She was earlier married to actor Akash in the year 2000, which lasted for 5 years. The actress got remarried to a businessman, Anand Jay Rajan, but went on to part ways after 4 years of the wedlock. Also, the daughter of senior actor Vijaykumar, and the Bigg Boss fame actress has a son Srihari and two daughters Jaynitha and Jovitha.

