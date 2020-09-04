Swetha Subramanian’s Virtual Engagement And Pre-Wedding Pictures Go Viral!

Swetha Subramanian, best known for her role in Vijay TV's daily soap Chinna Thambi, recently revealed to her fans and followers that she got engaged to Arun on July 9. The actress made the engagement official on her social media handles by sharing a few stunning pictures of her from the virtual ceremony.

The actress looked ravishing as she flaunted her pink saree with an embroidered blouse and matching jewellery. She wrote, "Engaged, Getting engaged to the love of my life opens the gates of happiness for me."

Here Are The Pictures

Sharing another picture of her holding a mobile phone with a wide smile, Swetha wrote, "Every engagement is beautiful, but ours is more special. #virutal engagement Engaged to my love #Arun 09. July.2020."

Interestingly, a few videos and pictures from her recent Haldi ceremony have also gone viral. The actress was seen all smiles as she celebrated the event with her friends and family. Swetha wore a bright yellow saree with a puffed sleeve blouse. She completed the look with matching jewellery and jasmine garland. Fans and followers of the actress were seen congratulating her for the big news, after the pictures went viral on social media.

On the work front, Swetha kicked-off her acting debut with daily soap Kana Kanum Kalangal Kallooriyin Kadhai directed by Raja. She has also been a part of serials like Karthigai Pengal and Azhagi among others.

