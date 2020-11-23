Tamil Actor And Comedian Thavasi Passes Away At The Age Of 60 After Battling Cancer

Popular comedy actor Thavasi has breathed his last tonight at a private hospital in Madurai. He was battling cancer for several months and was 60-year-olds at the time of his passing. Thavasi is survived by his wife and children.

The news of the actors passing away was confirmed by Thiruppurankundram MLA Dr P Saravanan. Thavasi was admitted to his hospital and was being given free treatment. But he complained about breathlessness and had been shifted to an ICU where he passed away tonight around 8 pm.

For the unversed, a few days ago, a heartbreaking video showing Thavasi seeking financial help for his cancer treatment had gone viral on social media. This led to actors Vijay Sethupathi and Simbu donated rupees one lakh each for his treatment. His family was also provided with financial assistant from Sivakarthikeyan, Robo Shankar, Soori, and Rajinikanth while he was in the hospital.

