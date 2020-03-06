Tamil Actor Suryakanth’s Son Vijay Gets Arrested On Rape Charges

Veteran Tamil actor Suryakanth's son, Vijay Harish has been arrested by the Tiruvottiyur All-Women Police for allegedly raping a college girl in Virugambakkam.

The 25-year-old Vijay Harish of Anna Nagar, has also been charged for threatening the girl of uploading the rape video online. According to police, Vijay raped a 20-year-old college girl from North Chennai. The victim made a complaint against Vijay Harish, post which he got arrested.

The victim said that Vijay raped her earlier in January when they were in an apartment in Virugambakkam, Chennai. Vijay Harish offered her a drink in which he put sedatives without her knowledge. Soon after she got unconscious, Vijay raped her. The report published in a portal states that the incident occurred on January 2. Vijay filmed the entire act and threatened the woman that he would leak the video on the internet.

A case against him has been registered under Sections 328, 354 B, 354 C, 376 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and remanded to judicial custody.

For those who are unaware, Vijay Harish is an aspiring actor and working for Naangalum Nallavangathan. Vijay's father Suryakanth has worked in many movies and is also an AIADMK speaker.