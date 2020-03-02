Tamil Actress Padmaja Hangs Herself To Death; Sent WhatsApp Video Before Committing Suicide

Tamil actress Padmaja, who has done a lot of movies, serials and advertisements, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Chennai, Tiruvottriyur. Reportedly, the house was locked for a few days and bad smell came out due to which neighbours informed the police as well as the house owner.

After breaking the door, police found Padmaja's body hanging on the ceiling fan. The body of the supporting actress was later shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.

Padmaja was married to Pawan and the duo had a two-year-old baby boy. Two months ago, Padmaja and Pawan had a big fight as he allegedly had a problem with her coming late night after the shoot. After the fight, Pawan left the house and took his son along with him. Since then, the actress was living with her boyfriend. After learning about her staying with her boyfriend, the house owner asked Padmaja to vacate the house.

Before committing suicide, Padmaja had sent a WhatsApp video to her sister. Amidst all, Padmaja's boyfriend is missing and the police are in search of him. The reason behind Padmaja's suicide is not yet revealed.