Tamil Filmmaker PK Raj Mohan Passes Away At 47

Tamil filmmaker PK Raj Mohan reportedly passed away at the age of 47 due to cardiac arrest in Chennai. The director, who had made films like Kedayam and Azhaipithazh, was living alone in KK Nagar, Chennai. As per the report published in a leading portal, he was in the city preparing for his next project.

Well, the ongoing lockdown has affected the cinema artistes, directors and technicians as shootings has been halted due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Due to lockdown, late PK Raj Mohan used to go to his friend's house for lunch. When he didn't turn up, his friend went to his place and found that the door was locked from inside, and was not getting a response.

Later, PK Raj Mohan's friend called the police who came and found him dead. It's said that he had died of sudden cardiac arrest, however, doctors have decided testing for COVID-19 before giving his body for final rites.

Raj Mohan's friend-director Keera and stunt choreographer Jaguar Thangam will take care of the final rites. PK Raj Mohan's Kedayam stars Vijay Raj and Sruthi in the lead roles. Released in 2014, the music of Kedayam is composed by Ragupathy.