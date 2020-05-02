    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tamil Filmmaker PK Raj Mohan Passes Away At 47

      By
      |

      Tamil filmmaker PK Raj Mohan reportedly passed away at the age of 47 due to cardiac arrest in Chennai. The director, who had made films like Kedayam and Azhaipithazh, was living alone in KK Nagar, Chennai. As per the report published in a leading portal, he was in the city preparing for his next project.

      pk raj mohan

      Well, the ongoing lockdown has affected the cinema artistes, directors and technicians as shootings has been halted due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Due to lockdown, late PK Raj Mohan used to go to his friend's house for lunch. When he didn't turn up, his friend went to his place and found that the door was locked from inside, and was not getting a response.

      Later, PK Raj Mohan's friend called the police who came and found him dead. It's said that he had died of sudden cardiac arrest, however, doctors have decided testing for COVID-19 before giving his body for final rites.

      Also Read : Rishi Kapoor No More! Bollywood Expresses Shock Over Chintu Ji's Death

      Raj Mohan's friend-director Keera and stunt choreographer Jaguar Thangam will take care of the final rites. PK Raj Mohan's Kedayam stars Vijay Raj and Sruthi in the lead roles. Released in 2014, the music of Kedayam is composed by Ragupathy.

      Read more about: pk raj mohan
      Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 2, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X