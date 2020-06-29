Tamil Movies 2020 Half-Yearly Box Office Report: Draupathi, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Excel!

Draupathi

Draupathi, directed by Mohan G and starring Richard Rishi and Sheela Rajkumar in the lead roles, turned out to be the biggest earner in Kollywood. The rural drama which released on February 28, is a crowd-funded film as no producer was ready to bankroll the project due to its sensitive content, the fake marriage cartel that took place in 2013. Made with the budget of Rs 4 crore, the film earned Rs 7 crore net at the box office.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian-starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was released on February 28, 2020. Despite clashing with Draupathi at the box office, the film managed to make good numbers at the box office. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the Tamil romantic comedy was made with the budget of Rs 6.25 crore. Interestingly, it collected Rs 9.85 crore net at the box office.

Pattas

Pattas starring Dhanush, Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles, was released on January 15, 2020. The Tamil action-drama had a solid buzz amongst the masses ahead of its release. After all, Dhanush and Sneha had to learn martial arts for the film. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas was made with the budget of Rs 18.4 crore and managed to mint Rs 28.05 crore net at the box office.

Oh My Kadavule

Released on Valentine's Day i.e. February 14, 2020, Oh My Kadavule impressed the audiences. Starring Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan in the lead roles, Oh My Kadavule brought a smile on audiences' faces. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, it was a hit at the box office, as it was made with the budget of Rs 7 crore and collected Rs 12 crore net. The film will be remade in Telugu and Vishwak Sen is considered to play the lead role.