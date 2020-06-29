Tamil Movies 2020 Half-Yearly Box Office Report: Draupathi, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Excel!
The Tamil film industry has gone through several roadblocks from the beginning of the year 2020. The year witnessed some unexpected incidences in the first half in terms of passing away of several personalities and poor business by the big films. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Tamil film industry managed to keep their balance with hits and flops.
Though the year started with a big flop, the later releases performed extremely well at the box office. When we consider the half-yearly box office report, the first two films which comes to mind are Draupathi and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal which turned out to be the winners of 2020 so far.
Draupathi
Draupathi, directed by Mohan G and starring Richard Rishi and Sheela Rajkumar in the lead roles, turned out to be the biggest earner in Kollywood. The rural drama which released on February 28, is a crowd-funded film as no producer was ready to bankroll the project due to its sensitive content, the fake marriage cartel that took place in 2013. Made with the budget of Rs 4 crore, the film earned Rs 7 crore net at the box office.
Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal
Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian-starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was released on February 28, 2020. Despite clashing with Draupathi at the box office, the film managed to make good numbers at the box office. Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the Tamil romantic comedy was made with the budget of Rs 6.25 crore. Interestingly, it collected Rs 9.85 crore net at the box office.
Pattas
Pattas starring Dhanush, Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles, was released on January 15, 2020. The Tamil action-drama had a solid buzz amongst the masses ahead of its release. After all, Dhanush and Sneha had to learn martial arts for the film. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas was made with the budget of Rs 18.4 crore and managed to mint Rs 28.05 crore net at the box office.
Oh My Kadavule
Released on Valentine's Day i.e. February 14, 2020, Oh My Kadavule impressed the audiences. Starring Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan in the lead roles, Oh My Kadavule brought a smile on audiences' faces. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, it was a hit at the box office, as it was made with the budget of Rs 7 crore and collected Rs 12 crore net. The film will be remade in Telugu and Vishwak Sen is considered to play the lead role.
Apart from these four films, Harish Kalyan and Vinodh-starrer Dharala Prabhu also did good business at the box office. The film was released on March 13 ahead of the lockdown. However, it managed to make good numbers at the box office. The film, directed by Krishna Marimuthu, is a remake of Shoojit Sircar's directorial venture Vicky Donor starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.
Talking about digital releases, Jyotika-starrer Ponmagal Vandhal and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin released on Amazon Prime Video. The films have managed to earn good viewership on the OTT platform.
