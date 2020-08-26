Tamil Nadu Govt Holds Its Decision Of Opening Theatres; Master & Other Films To Get Delayed

Thalapathy Vijay's next Master has been constantly getting delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial venture was earlier scheduled to be released on April 9, but after the Tamil Nadu government announced to close the theatres in the state, the makers had to postpone the Vijay-starrer.

Master has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses. Vijay's fans can't keep calm to witness Thalapathy's magic on the big screen. However, they will now have to wait for a long time to see the film in theatres. As we all know that Master makers have already decided to release the film in theatres, and since then, fans are eagerly waiting for state government's decision to reopen cinema halls. But recently, Tamil Nadu Information and Broadcasting Minister Kadambur Raju informed media that they will not open the theatres in the state until the situations get better.

In an interaction with media, the Minister said that it is not possible to re-open theatres in Tamil Nadu as it could increase the COVID-19 spread because of large gatherings. He also confirmed that theatres are likely to reopen only after situation returns back to normal. The I&B minister of Tamil Nadu also shared his opinion on OTT releases. He feels releasing films directly on OTT is not healthy for the film industry.

Well, this decision has broken the hearts of Vijay's fans as they were hoping for some positive news from the state government. Apart from Master, Dhanush-starrer Jagame Thandhiram and Vikram's Cobra might also get delayed, as the makers of those films have also decided to release it in theatres. On the other hand, Suriya also preferred to release his next Soorarai Pottru on OTT platform. However, the distributors are disappointed with his decision.

Also Read : Master Co-Producer Rubbishes Rumours Of Vijay Starrer Getting An OTT Release!

Coming back to Master, Vijay's next also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Now, after the TN government's decision, fans are waiting for the reaction of Master's makers.

Also Read : Dhanush Fans Request Makers To Release Jagame Thandhiram In Theatres; Trend #WeWantJTOnTheatres