      Tamilrockers Permanent Shutdown: Who Is The Real Reason Behind It?

      By Lekhaka
      Not too long ago, there were reports and several rumours doing the rounds about the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers shutting down. Though there was no confirmation regarding the same or the reason behind it, a few tweets suggested that the Tamilrockers team has announced its closure with a screenshot of a page that says, "Thanks TO TR For His Wonderful Services For A Decade- From Team TMV."

      Well now, according to a regional website Update New 360, the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video is the reason behind the website's shutdown. It is said that the video streaming platform wanted to get rid of Tamilrockers, as they lost a lot of viewers during the release of several promising projects in the last few months.

      A good number of movies released on Amazon Prime Video were leaked on Tamilrockers within hours of their release, which apparently irked the team who decided to remove the ten-year-old 'renowned' website from the competition. It is said that Amazon Prime Video had also filed multiple complaints, after which ICANN (Internet Corporation For Assigned Names And Numbers) suspended the website erasing all its content.

      Well, the news has received mixed response from the netizens, with many tweeting that Amazon Prime is the reason behind the shutdown of the piracy website. On the other hand, some are also hoping that Tamilrockers would make a comeback very soon with a new domain.

      Here Are The Tweets

      Has Tamilrockers Website Shut Down Permanently?

