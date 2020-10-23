Tamilrockers Permanent Shutdown: Who Is The Real Reason Behind It?

Not too long ago, there were reports and several rumours doing the rounds about the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers shutting down. Though there was no confirmation regarding the same or the reason behind it, a few tweets suggested that the Tamilrockers team has announced its closure with a screenshot of a page that says, "Thanks TO TR For His Wonderful Services For A Decade- From Team TMV."

Well now, according to a regional website Update New 360, the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video is the reason behind the website's shutdown. It is said that the video streaming platform wanted to get rid of Tamilrockers, as they lost a lot of viewers during the release of several promising projects in the last few months.

A good number of movies released on Amazon Prime Video were leaked on Tamilrockers within hours of their release, which apparently irked the team who decided to remove the ten-year-old 'renowned' website from the competition. It is said that Amazon Prime Video had also filed multiple complaints, after which ICANN (Internet Corporation For Assigned Names And Numbers) suspended the website erasing all its content.

Well, the news has received mixed response from the netizens, with many tweeting that Amazon Prime is the reason behind the shutdown of the piracy website. On the other hand, some are also hoping that Tamilrockers would make a comeback very soon with a new domain.

Here Are The Tweets

Due to multiple complaints given by Amazon on #TamilRockers, ICANN have suspended the website Entirely with all its contents from bottom line. #Tamilmv also confirms it on their website #tamilrockers pic.twitter.com/Kp9WYrYKh1 — Arjun Palwai (@Urs_Dhruva) October 20, 2020

Tamil rockers has been banned yesterday worldwide by ICANN as they get DMCA reports from amazon prime video and other OTT platforms.

So there is no chance to recover the website until they create a new domain in new name #tamilrockersbanned#tamilrockersnewlink#tamilrockers — Eshwar (@Eshwar39187892) October 20, 2020

if this news about #TamilRockers is true next target will #Telegram.. it wont get banned nd all but they will be forced to implement stricter copyright laws



international companies like #netflix, #disney and #amazon won't ignore it — Prekshaka (@Prekshaka1) October 19, 2020

