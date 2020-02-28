    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tanya Desai Feels Daniel Balaji And Jaya Prakash Have THIS Best Quality; Find Out

      By
      |

      Telugu actress Tanya Desai will be making her debut in Zee 5's Tamil web series, Godman opposite Daniel Balaji. The web series also stars Jaya Prakash and Sonia Agarwal. The actress has earlier worked in some Punjabi music albums and already shot with Rahul Roy in Night and Fog.

      Tanya is working with Daniel Balaji for the first time. The actress got amused by Daniel and Jaya Prakash's punctuality and sharing her experience on working with Daniel and Jaya Prakash, she said, "Jai Prakash sir and Daniel Balaji, both are supremely talented people. I had great fun working with these two and have learnt a lot from them. Daniel became a really good friend as he is super cool on set. I mean Tamil is the most beautiful language if one can speak and for me, it became so easy because of the team. They were super supportive and punctual. People are so organised and punctual about work. We used to get 7 am shift and 7 pm sharp pack up. This was the thing that clicked me the most...!"

      Tanya Desai

      Tanya Desai is playing the role of Maya opposite Daniel in the Godman web series. Speaking about her character, Tanya said, "It's a crime thriller series revolving around religion and politics. I'm playing a role called Maya opposite Daniel Balaji. She is the one who believes a lot in god and a beautiful woman, extremely intelligent. All an all it's a beautiful character and I have never played a role like this ever. I have shot in Tamil Nadu, Chennai and Munnar."

      Tanya Desai with Daniel Balaji

      Directed by Babu Yogeswaran and produced by Ilango Raghupathy, Godman will premiere on Zee 5 Tamil soon.

      Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X