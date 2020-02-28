Tanya Desai Feels Daniel Balaji And Jaya Prakash Have THIS Best Quality; Find Out

Telugu actress Tanya Desai will be making her debut in Zee 5's Tamil web series, Godman opposite Daniel Balaji. The web series also stars Jaya Prakash and Sonia Agarwal. The actress has earlier worked in some Punjabi music albums and already shot with Rahul Roy in Night and Fog.

Tanya is working with Daniel Balaji for the first time. The actress got amused by Daniel and Jaya Prakash's punctuality and sharing her experience on working with Daniel and Jaya Prakash, she said, "Jai Prakash sir and Daniel Balaji, both are supremely talented people. I had great fun working with these two and have learnt a lot from them. Daniel became a really good friend as he is super cool on set. I mean Tamil is the most beautiful language if one can speak and for me, it became so easy because of the team. They were super supportive and punctual. People are so organised and punctual about work. We used to get 7 am shift and 7 pm sharp pack up. This was the thing that clicked me the most...!"

Tanya Desai is playing the role of Maya opposite Daniel in the Godman web series. Speaking about her character, Tanya said, "It's a crime thriller series revolving around religion and politics. I'm playing a role called Maya opposite Daniel Balaji. She is the one who believes a lot in god and a beautiful woman, extremely intelligent. All an all it's a beautiful character and I have never played a role like this ever. I have shot in Tamil Nadu, Chennai and Munnar."

Directed by Babu Yogeswaran and produced by Ilango Raghupathy, Godman will premiere on Zee 5 Tamil soon.