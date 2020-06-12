Thala 61: Ajith Kumar To Join Hands With This Director For The Project?

Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith's highly anticipated 61st project has been tentatively titled as Thala 61. The speculations regarding the director of Thala 61 has been doing rounds on social media from the past few weeks. If the reports are to be believed, Ajith is planning to join hands with one of his favourite directors for the project.

As per the latest updates, the Thala of Tamil cinema will once again join hands with the popular filmmaker Vishnuvardhan, for his 61st outing. To the uninitiated, Ajith and Vishnuvardhan have earlier joined hands for the Billa, which was released in 2007 and 2013-released movie Arrambam in the past.

The reports regarding Thala Ajith's third collaboration with the popular filmmaker has totally excited the actor's diehard fans, who were eagerly waiting for the duo's comeback. However, there is no official confirmation on the speculations yet. An official update on Ajith Kumar's 61st project is expected to be made very soon.

Earlier, it was reported that Thala Ajith might reunite with Siva, the hitmaker once again for his 61st outing in Tamil cinema. According to the rumour mills, the project which marks the actor-director duo's fifth collaboration is supposed to be bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. However, the latest reports suggest that the Ajith-Siva project will happen as the 62nd outing of the actor.

Ajith Kumar was shooting for his upcoming project Valimai before the all India lockdown began. The actor is said to be playing the role of a police officer in the movie, which is directed by H Vinoth. The shooting of the project, which marks Ajith's 60th outing in Tamil film industry, will restart immediately after the lockdown ends.

The movie, which was originally slated to be released in the second half of 2020, is now rescheduled to be released in May 2021 on the occasion of Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday. Huma Qureshi and Yami Gautham appear as the female leads in Valimai, which is produced by Boney Kapoor.

