Thala Ajith Approached For THIS Bollywood Film Starring Siddharth Malhotra?

Thala Ajith, who will next be seen in H Vinoth's directorial venture Valimai, was supposed to shoot in Spain and Morocco for the action-thriller. However, the European schedule has now been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the makers were even eyeing to release the film on Diwali this year. But now, we hear Valimai will arrive in theatres next year around Pongal.

Anyway, currently, the superstar is in the news for another reason. Reportedly, Ajith has been approached for a Bollywood movie by his Arrambam director, Vishnuvardhan. The latter is making his Bollywood debut with a biopic based on the Kargil war hero, Vikram Batra. The movie stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead and will be bankrolled by Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions.

According to a report in Tollywood.net, Vishnuvardhan has offered a crucial role to the Tamil superstar. If the talented actor agrees to come on board, then he will be seen essaying the role of an Army Major in the untitled project. However, it's still unclear whether Ajith is considering the Bollywood offer or not.

Well, even if Thala Ajith says yes to Vishnuvardhan's movie, it won't be his Bollywood debut. For those unaware, the Vedalam hero's first Bollywood outing was way back in 2003. Yes, Ajith was a part of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's historical drama, Asoka, which was directed by Santosh Sivan.

Coming back to Ajith's upcoming film Valimai, it also features Bollywood actresses Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. Pavel Navageethan will make his presence felt in the movie as well, which is Ajith and H Vinoth's second collaboration.

