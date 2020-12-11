Thala Ajith & Boney Kapoor Have THIS To Say To Fans Requesting For Valimai Updates

Thala Ajith's next Valimai has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film has been in the news for various reasons. A few weeks ago, Ajith Kumar got injured on the sets of Valimai. Reports stated that the actor met with a minor accident during a bike chase sequence and suffered minor injuries. Because of this, doctors reportedly asked the Kollywood star to take complete bed rest. Hence, Ajith is said to have taken a one-month break from shooting.

However, on the other hand, fans can't keep calm to know the new updates about Valimai. For the unversed, Thala Ajith fans recently trended the hashtag #WeWantValimaiUpdate on Twitter. Considering fans' excitement, the publicist of Ajith Kumar and Valimai, Suresh Chandra shared an official statement about the film. In the statement written in Tamil, Ajith and Boney Kapoor requested people to wait.

The statement reveals that the shooting has been kept on hold due to Ajith's injury. The actor is fully determined to complete the film without delay, but doctors have advised him to take rest for a while. After recovery, Ajith and Boney Kapoor will sit together to decide about Valimai updates. They would definitely announce something at the right time. Till then, they requested fans to wait for the same and respect their decision.

Meanwhile, Valimai is being helmed by H Vinoth. The director has planned to wrap up the shoot in January 2021. Boney Kapoor is planning to release the film in Summer 2021. Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi as the female lead, and the film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. So, let's wait for the next update on Valimai.

