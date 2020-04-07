    For Quick Alerts
      Thala Ajith Donates Rs 1.25 Crore To Combat The Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

      In the last few weeks, many celebrities have come forward and have extended financial help by contributing to various organizations that are busy combating the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire globe. Superstar Thala Ajith is the latest member from the film fraternity who has made a huge donation to not just one but three relief funds.

      Thala Ajith

      Ajith, who will next be seen in Valimai, has donated Rs 50 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and another 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The 48-year-old actor has also made a donation of Rs 25 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) in order to help the daily wage workers who have been struggling the most because of the sudden lockdown.

      Well-known film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter a while back and revealed this news. He tweeted, "#BREAKING: Actor #Thala #Ajith has donated the following amounts for #coronavirusinindia relief...PM Cares Fund: Rs 50 lakhs, CM Relief Fund: Rs 50 lakhs, FEFSI: Rs 25 lakhs. Huge respect for his noble gesture." As soon as the news broke on social media, fans went crazy and within no time the Veeram hero started trending on Twitter.

      From Tollywood, celebs who have already offered a donation for the relief efforts include Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Trivikram Srinivas, Koratala Siva, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Nithiin, Sai Dharam Tej and Dil Raju.

