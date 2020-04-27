    For Quick Alerts
      Thala Ajith Requests Fans To Cancel His Birthday Celebrations This Year!

      Ajith Kumar, the Thala Ajith of the Tamil film industry will turn 49 on May 1, 2020. Recently, it was reported that the Ajith fans are planning to kickstart the birthday celebrations of their idol in advance. But as per the latest updates, there won't be any celebrations for the Valimai actor this year.

      Earlier, it was decided that the Ajith fans will use a common DP on their favourite actor's birthday. The common DP was supposed to be launched by 14 popular celebrities of the Tamil film industry including actors Arun Vijay, Hansika Motwani, Aadhav Kannadasan, and so on.

      But later, Aadhav Kannadasan tweeted that he has received a call from Ajith Kumar's office, requesting to not use any common DP and refrain from having any form of celebrations. The young actor also revealed that Ajith's representatives have asked him to inform the fans about the actor's decision to not have birthday celebrations this year, by tweeting about the same.

      Even though Thala Ajith's decision came out as a disappointment for his die-hard fans, they have decided to respect their idol's decision and to cancel his birthday celebrations this year. The actor's gesture has totally won the hearts of the netizens, who have been showering him with praises for making such a wonderful decision.

      The sources suggest that the much-awaited first look poster of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Valimai will be released on his birthday itself. However, the director and production banner of the project are yet to make an official confirmation on the same.

      Valimai, which marks Ajith's second collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, is said to be an out and out thriller. The movie, which features the actor in the role of a police officer, will hit the theaters in 2021.

