Thala Ajith’s Co-Star Asks Financial Aid From Him Amid Lockdown; Raghava Lawrence Comes To Rescue

Today is a special day for Thala Ajith as he and his wife-actress Shalini complete 20 years of marriage. The actor will be celebrating this special day with his family at home, due to the Novel Coronavirus lockdown. However, the actor was recently asked for financial help by his Billa 2 co-star Theepetti Ganesan amid lockdown.

Ganesan uploaded a video appeal on social media, in which he said that he is struggling to make ends meet during the lockdown and urged Ajith to help him financially. The video of the Billa 2 actor went viral on the internet and many people were shocked to know about his situation.

Director-actor Raghava Lawrence too noticed Ganesan's message on Twitter and came to his rescue. Replying to Ganesan's tweet, he assured him that he will reach out to Ajith's manager to convey his message.

Lawrence wrote, "Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details (sic)."

Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details. https://t.co/vmQ9qadHQr — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 21, 2020

Well, Ganesan has done the role of Muthu in Chakri Toleti's directorial venture, Billa 2 starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The film did good business at the box office. Let's see how will Ajith help Ganesan.

On a related note, Thala Ajith will next be seen in Valimai, which is being helmed by H Vinoth. Valimai is the second collaboration of Ajith and Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the duo worked together for Pink's Tamil remake, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was released in 2019.