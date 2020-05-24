Thala Ajith's Hospital Visit With Wife Shalini: Reason Revealed!

Ajith Kumar, the dear Thala Ajith of Tamil cinema has been making headlines with his recently hospital visit. A video, in which Ajith and wife Shalini are seen at a private hospital in Chennai has been doing rounds in social media from the past few days, has left the actor's fan worried.

However, the sources close to the Valimai actor has now made an important revelation about his hospital visit with wife Shalini. According to some sources, the star couple visited the hospital for the routine health check-up which they undergo every three months. Both Ajith and Shalini are keeping absolutely fine, and there is nothing to worry about.

But, some other sources suggest that the couple visited the hospital for Ajith's father. According to the reports, the actor's father P Subramaniam is not keeping well from the past few weeks and was brought to the hospital for a detailed check-up. However, there is no official confirmation on this report, yet.

Ajith Kumar has lent a helping hand to the Tamil Nadu state government, central government, and FEFSI (Film Employees Federation Of South India), by donating a sum of Rs. 1.25 Crores to support the fight against COVID_19. The Valimai actor also helped the film journalists by depositing Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in the bank account of the Film Journalists' Association in the time of need.