Thala Ajith's Role In Valimai Is Revealed; To Appear In Two Looks!

Thala Ajith has finally resumed the shooting for his highly anticipated project, Valimai. As reported earlier, the popular actor is making a comeback to the cop roles with the movie, which is said to be an action thriller. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about Ajith's character in the H Vinoth directorial.

Interestingly, Thala Ajith is playing the role of Eeshwar Murthy IPS, a daring police officer, in Valimai. As per the reports, the star will be appearing in two different get-ups in the movie, that depicts the two stages of Eeshwar Murthy's life. If the sources are to be believed, Ajith will appear in both his signature salt n pepper look and with black hair, in Valimai.

Reportedly, the team has recently wrapped up the Chennai schedule of the movie and kickstarted the Hyderabad portions. According to the updates, the cast and crew are currently filming for the climax portions of the H Vinoth directorial in the sets which are specially made in the renowned Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad.

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who had made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth's Kaala, is appearing as the female lead in Valimai. Karthikeya Gummakonda, the RX 100 fame actor will play the lead antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the songs and background score for the movie, which is produced by the senior Bollywood filmmaker, Boney Kapoor.